Friday, Oct. 13, 2023: Late thunderstorms with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter/X.
More News
News Video
-
Weslaco man catches Jose Altuve's home run ball at Houston Astros game
-
How to create a DIY eclipse viewer
-
Valley residents prepping for Saturday eclipse
-
Mujeres Unidas hosting McAllen vigil for domestic violence victims
-
Hidalgo County residents face tax rate proposal on the November ballot