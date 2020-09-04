Friday's Scores

By The

Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Aransas Pass 14, Carrizo Springs 7

Azle Christian School 50, Bluff Dale 0

Blackwell 62, Meadow 14

Rochelle 67, Abilene Texas Leadership 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avalon vs. Iredell, ccd.

Banquete vs. Ben Bolt, ccd.

Blackwell vs. Water Valley, ccd.

Evant vs. Moran, ccd.

Meadow vs. Spur, ccd.

Santa Anna vs. Paint Rock, ccd.

Shiner St. Paul vs. Cypress Community Christian, ccd.

Sweetwater vs. Tuscola Jim Ned, ccd.

Victoria East vs. Alice, ccd.

Victoria West vs. Alice, ccd.

