Friday's Scores

By The

Associated Press



PREP FOOTBALL=

Borden County 77, Jonesboro 31

Charlotte 28, Sabinal 24

Knox City 52, Paducah 6

Matador Motley County 46, Guthrie 0

Mesquite Poteet def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit

Midlothian Heritage def. Brownwood, forfeit

Runge 40, Agua Dulce 33

Sterling City 62, Bronte 0

Trenton 45, Tioga 6

Waco Live Oak Classical 48, Waco Vanguard 0

White Deer 68, Claude 6

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.