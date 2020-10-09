Friday's Scores
By The
Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
Borden County 77, Jonesboro 31
Charlotte 28, Sabinal 24
Knox City 52, Paducah 6
Matador Motley County 46, Guthrie 0
Mesquite Poteet def. Dallas Jefferson, forfeit
Midlothian Heritage def. Brownwood, forfeit
Runge 40, Agua Dulce 33
Sterling City 62, Bronte 0
Trenton 45, Tioga 6
Waco Live Oak Classical 48, Waco Vanguard 0
White Deer 68, Claude 6
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.
More News
News Video
-
Starr County updates public on COVID-19 cases, deaths
-
Cameron County will not authorize any Halloween events that draw large crowds,...
-
Hurricane Delta causes high tides, strong winds on South Padre Island
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Knee Pain Treatment
-
Weslaco plans to spend $8.3 million on new public safety building