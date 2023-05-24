Frustrated with event ticketing? New ventures try to help

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Event organizers hoping to eliminate ticket scams and huge markups in the secondary market are increasingly turning to companies that use technology to allow fans to buy and resell their tickets while putting caps on prices.

Partnering with such companies allows event organizers to take control of the resale of their tickets. Fans who can't go can return their tickets and the ticket can be reissued to someone who wants to go, helping ensure that venues are filled with fans.

Sound Nightclub in Los Angeles decided to work with London-based mobile ticketing company Dice to make sure that fans pay the price organizers have set and don't end up with fake tickets. Tickets to events are bought on the Dice app.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.