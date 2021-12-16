Fuel tank explodes in McCook

Crews responded to a fuel tank at an oilfield in McCook that caught on fire Thursday afternoon.

No injuries were reported in the area northwest of the city of La Joya.

The tank was part of an oil drilling operation and the cause of the explosion right now is suspected to be static electricity, according to La Joya fire Chief Frankie Salinas.

The tank was an overflow tank that contained a mix of oil and water, and the fire was contained before it spread to the other tanks that each contained 100 barrels of oil.