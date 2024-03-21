Fugitive arrested on burglary, assault charges in Willacy County

A man was arrested after assaulting his neighbors following an argument, according to the Willacy County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to Wells Street on Tuesday, March 19, in Lasara where they were told the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Michael Delbert Turner, was arguing with his neighbors when he entered their home without consent and assaulted them.

Witnesses said Turner ran inside his mobile home before the deputies arrived at the scene.

Deputies said they knocked at Turner's home to speak with him, but he would not open the door. They determined Turner had barricaded himself inside the residence.

Deputies contacted investigators and a search warrant for Turner's residence was acquired and proceeded to make entry into the home. Turner then began resisting arrest.

According to the sheriff's office, "an electronic control device" was used on Turner, and he was successfully apprehended.

Turner was booked into Willacy County iail, where it was discovered he had a warrant out of DeWitt County for a charge of assault causing bodily injury.

He was also charged with two counts of burglary of habitation, two counts of assault causing bodily injury and resisting arrest.