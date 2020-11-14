Funeral director concerned about an uptick in coronavirus-related deaths

A local funeral director is concerned about a possible spike in coronavirus-related deaths.

"In the last two weeks I've had at least 11 services of people that have passed away from COVID," said Aaron Rivera, the owner of Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen. "Including two sets of husband and wife that have passed away from COVID."

Funeral homes were swamped during the spring and summer, when the virus killed hundreds in the Rio Grande Valley.

The number of deaths dropped in August and September. In October, though, the number of deaths started increasing again.

"You start seeing it like a storm," Rivera said. "You start feeling the drops of rain. And then you start feeling the rain. And then you feel the storm."

