Galveston repeals gun regulations to avoid city lawsuit
GALVESTON, TX (AP) - Gun regulations in Galveston that once prevented gun shops and shooting ranges to be located near schools and places of worship are no longer in effect. The Galveston City Council unanimously voted to approve the amended land-use regulations on Thursday after it received a letter from the Texas Attorney General's Office asserting that the city's restrictions violated state law. Gun shops will now be treated the same as any other commercial retail entity. Shooting ranges will also no longer be required to limit noise to a certain decibel level.
