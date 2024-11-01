Game of the Week Preview: PSJA North vs. Flour Bluff

PHARR, Texas -- The undefeated PSJA North Raiders battles it out with Flour Bluff for the district title taking.

Head Coach Marcus Kaufmann says, "it's a really good football team that's got a lot of tradition so we're just trying to get in there and show them what we have."

PSJA North is coming into this game off of back-to-back shutout wins. The same is true for Flour Bluff. The matchup between the two is nothing short of one of the biggest matchups in the entire state.

"We're going to take it play by play, you know we're going to bring it. Whoever has the ball will set the tone. We're never going to let on not hitting you so we're going to make you stop playing, this is how we play." Rey Martinez, Sophomore D-Tackle expresses.

Both teams come into the game with a pristine 8-0 record, including a 6-0 mark in district.

The Raiders are outscoring district opponents by an average of 40.7 points per game. That number is 43.8 points for the Hornets.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in Corpus Christi.