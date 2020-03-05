Gas driller pulls out of talks in $5M suit against resident

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Associated Press

One of Pennsylvania’s largest gas drillers has pulled out of settlement talks aimed at resolving its multimillion-dollar lawsuit against a resident whose drinking water was contaminated. Houston-based Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. sued Dimock resident Ray Kemble and his former lawyers in 2017, claiming they tried to extort the company through frivolous litigation. Kemble, an outspoken fracking opponent, charges that Cabot is trying to shut him up. Cabot says it pulled out of a settlement conference scheduled for Friday because there has been no progress in talks. Kemble's lawyers offered $50,000 to settle, while Cabot is demanding $3 million.

