Gateway International Bridge closed due to protest
The Gateway International Bridge has been closed due to a protest, the U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros said Friday.
U.S. government employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice.
Citizens are also asked to avoid the area.
Several units with the Texas Department of Public Safety were spotted in Brownsville blocking access to the bridge.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
