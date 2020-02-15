Georgia looks to sweep A&M

Georgia (12-12, 2-9) vs. Texas A&M (11-12, 5-6)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M seeks revenge on Georgia after dropping the first matchup in Athens. The teams last played on Feb. 1, when the Bulldogs shot 40.4 percent from the field while limiting Texas A&M's shooters to just 32.2 percent en route to a 63-48 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Sahvir Wheeler and Toumani Camara have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 70 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 63.4 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Edwards has connected on 30.6 percent of the 180 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 46 over the last five games. He's also converted 76.2 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bulldogs are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 12-6 when they exceed 61 points. The Aggies are 0-9 when allowing 65 or more points and 11-3 when holding opponents below 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia is a perfect 8-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.6 percent or less. The Bulldogs are 4-12 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia is rated second among SEC teams with an average of 73.3 possessions per game. The uptempo Bulldogs have raised that total to 77.2 possessions per game over their last three games.

