German police arrest male suspect in Nuremberg stabbings
BERLIN (AP) - German police say they have a man in custody suspected in the stabbing of three women in the southern city of Nuremberg.
Police said Saturday that the 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the Friday attacks that left all three victims wounded. None are in life-threatening condition.
Further details weren't released and police said there would be a press conference on Sunday.
Initial reports after the attacks were that the suspect was a middle-aged male.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police seeking man wanted on charge of indecent assault
-
Four Houston-area wanted in connection with auto theft investigation in McAllen
-
New plan to process asylum requests prompting concerns
-
Local artist helping beautify McAllen by painting murals
-
Overnight closures at the Pharr interchange underway