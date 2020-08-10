Giants to visit Astros Monday

By The

Associated Press



San Francisco Giants (7-10, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (6-9, third in the NL West)

Houston; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 9.22 ERA, 1.83 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the San Francisco Giants on Monday.

The Astros finished 60-21 in home games in 2019. Houston averaged 9.5 hits with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 323 total doubles last year.

The Giants went 42-39 on the road in 2019. San Francisco hit .239 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 300 total doubles last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (wrist), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: (lat strain), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

