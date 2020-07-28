Gibson scheduled to start as Texas hosts Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (1-3, fifth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (1-2, third in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 9:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

The Rangers went 45-36 at home in 2019. Texas hit 223 total home runs with 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The Diamondbacks went 41-40 away from home in 2019. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.25 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (strained lat), Rafael Montero: (elbow), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: (hamstring).

Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

