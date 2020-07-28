Gibson scheduled to start as Texas hosts Arizona
By The
Associated Press
Arizona Diamondbacks (1-3, fifth in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (1-2, third in the NL West)
Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 9:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rangers: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)
LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The Rangers went 45-36 at home in 2019. Texas hit 223 total home runs with 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.
The Diamondbacks went 41-40 away from home in 2019. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.25 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.31.
INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (strained lat), Rafael Montero: (elbow), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: (hamstring).
Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
