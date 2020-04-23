Gig workers and self-employed keep waiting for jobless aid

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of Americans who have filed claims is already stunning: More than 4.4 million last week and 26 million in the five weeks since the coronavirus shut down much of the nation’s economy. It’s easily the worst stretch of job losses in U.S. history. Economists say the layoffs could send the unemployment rate as high as 20%, which would be the worst level since the Great Depression. But there are many more filings for jobless aid to come, including millions of independent contractors, gig workers and the self-employed. Most states have not begun approving applications from those pools of newly eligible people.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.