x

Girls Basketball Playoffs - Tuesday. Feb. 23rd

2 hours 50 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, February 24 2021 Feb 24, 2021 February 24, 2021 12:02 AM February 24, 2021 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

Girls Basketball Playoffs

5A Regional Quarterfinals

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 62, McAllen Memorial 27

Sharyland Pioneer 58, Victoria East 53

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days