Gladys Porter Zoo caring for spider monkeys seized at the border

Wildlife trafficking is becoming a growing problem after several spider monkeys were seized at the border in the last few months, according to the Gladys Porter Zoo.

The zoo says their staff is caring for 19 baby spider monkeys. Most of them were seized from smugglers at border crossings by federal agents across South Texas.

The spider monkeys are being kept under quarantine, meaning the public can't see them.

The spider monkeys are being fed every three hours. The zoo says the smuggling is in direct response to the demand of the exotic pet trade.

“The really sad story about these spider monkeys… the public think they're wonderful, cute little pets, but I don't know that they realize that they shot the mother to get the baby, and they're forever removed from where they oughta be back in their tropical forest habitat,” Gladys Porter Zoo Executive Director Dr. Pat Burchfield said.

Zoo staff are busy getting the spider monkeys healthy before they find permanent homes at other accredited zoos.

Click here to donate to Gladys Porter Zoo's efforts in rehabilitating the spider monkeys.

