Gladys Porter Zoo changes hours of operation after low attendance rate

The Gladys Porter Zoo on Thursday announced that they would be changing the hours of operation and closing early during weekdays.

According to a Gladys Porter Zoo news release, the changes come after the zoo reopened on June 8 and recorded a lower attendance than was expected.

“With lower attendance comes less revenue,” according to the release. “After an analysis of attendance and revenue data, it was determined that closing early during the week would cut down on operating costs without seriously impacting our guests’ opportunities to visit.”

The zoo will now take its last guest at 12:30 p.m. on weekdays – the weekend hours, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. will remain unchanged, according to the release.