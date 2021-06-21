Gladys Porter Zoo tracks growth of endangered bird species

For the first time in almost 25 years, the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville is welcoming some new babies.

The cassowaries are just a few weeks old.

For some, it's amazing that they're even alive, with so much of their environment taken.

"The big thing is the mom lays the eggs, and the dad ends up taking care of them. He sits on the nest for 50 days,” said Director of Marketing Cynthia Galvan.

Other eggs are in an incubator to maximize their chance for survival.

When they’re old enough, they’ll mate with other cassowaries in other zoos to continue the population.