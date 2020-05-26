Gold Star son of Vietnam War Marine honors father's service differently this year

A Gold Star son from McAllen says honoring his father, a Marine who was killed in action during the Vietnam War, will have to change this year.

Mario Ybarra Jr.’s father died at just 23 years old. He says every year, he goes to Highland Memorial Park in Weslaco to honor his father. However, this year the cemetery isn’t holding any ceremony.

According to the park, Memorial Day services attract 300 to 500 people, but didn’t want to risk veterans being infected. Regardless of the challenges, Ybarra still paid his respects.

