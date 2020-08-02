Golden Knights and Stars face off in seeding round

By The

Associated Press



Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-24-8, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SEEDING ROUND: Vegas and Dallas meet as part of a round-robin tournament including the top four teams in the conference to determine seeding for the next round.

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars face off in the Western Conference seeding round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Monday for the third time this season.

The Golden Knights are 23-14-3 in conference games. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.

The Stars are 12-9-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Dallas has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 66 points, scoring 32 goals and registering 34 assists. William Karlsson has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Denis Gurianov leads the Stars with 20 goals and has 29 points. Tyler Seguin has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).

Stars: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.