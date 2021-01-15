Gonzales scheduled to start as Seattle hosts Houston
By The Associated Press
Houston Astros (10-5, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (13-4, first in the AL West)
Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (0-2, 3.32 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (4-0, 3.16 ERA)
LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros play the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Seattle averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 256 total doubles last year.
The Astros went 46-30 in division play in 2018. Houston hit .255 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 18 total triples last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Hospitals across the country seeing vaccine hesitancy in health care workers
-
Impeachment Rundown: UTRGV political science professor explains
-
Drop in ER check-ins concerning some Valley doctors
-
Tax expert advises people who received pandemic financial assistance to file taxes...
-
Online classes continue at UTRGV despite COVID-19 vaccine