GOP head eyeing Jacksonville as Trump convention speech host

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville, Florida, is the front-runner to host the celebration marking President Donald Trump’s acceptance of his party’s nomination for reelection. That's according to Ronna McDaniel, who heads the Republican National Committee. She says reports of a final decision are “premature,” but says in a radio interview that Jacksonville is the favorite now. The Democratic governor of North Carolina balked on promising Trump a full-blown convention in Charlotte without social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic. Hotel rooms across Jacksonville have been blocked off for late August, a week after the state’s Aug. 18 primary, and that's intensifying the speculation.

