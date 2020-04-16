GOP Sen. Jimmy Hickey elected next leader of Arkansas Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Republican state Sen. Jimmy Hickey has been elected to serve as the next leader of the Arkansas Senate. The majority-Republican Senate elected the Texarkana lawmaker Thursday to serve as its president pro tempore starting in 2021. Hickey will succeed current Senate President Jim Hendren, who has been in the position since 2019. Hickey defeated Republican Sen. Bart Hester in the secret ballot vote, and the number of votes he won in the 35-member Senate was not announced. Hickey represents District 11 in southwest Arkansas and has served in the Senate since 2013. He was elected as lawmakers wrapped up this year's session.

