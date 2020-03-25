Gov. Abbott announces $16.2M grant to help feed senior citizens

WESLACO – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the state received a $16.2 million federal grant to help provide meals to senior citizens.

The grant was awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Community Living. It stems from the $250 million plan under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, passed into law last week.

The funds would be distributed to programs that provide meals to more than 2.4 million elderly adults across the nation each year, such as Meals on Wheels.

For information about meal programs for senior citizens visit the Administration for Community Living website here.

For senior citizens needing assistance can contact the Eldercare Locator by calling 1-800677-1116 or visit its webpage here.