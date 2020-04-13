Gov. Abbott calls news conference to discuss 'a new small business initiative in Texas'

Gov. Greg Abbott is briefed on the coronavirus outbreak in Austin on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune.)

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference at the state Capitol on Monday at which he is expected to announce "a new small business initiative in Texas."

No details of the initiative have been released but Janie Barrera, president and CEO of LiftFund, and John Waldron, president and COO of Goldman Sachs, are scheduled to participate.

Small businesses across the state and nation have been ravaged by the new coronavirus, with restaurants and retail shops forced to shut their doors or dramatically scale down business. In the last four weeks, more Texans applied for unemployment than in all of 2019.

The virus continues to spread in Texas and experts say we haven't likely seen the peak yet. But Abbott and other state officials expressed confidence that social distancing measures have been working — and Abbott has indicated that this week he plans to begin discussing ways to reopen the economy once the worst has passed.

— Matthew Watkins