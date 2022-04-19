x

Gov. Abbott co-leading strike force of Republican governors to combat crime at the border

4 hours 3 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, April 19 2022 Apr 19, 2022 April 19, 2022 3:23 PM April 19, 2022 in News - Local

Twenty-six Republican governors have come together to create a multi-state partnership aimed at combating crime at the border.

The American Governors' Border Strike Force will “disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal organizations,” according to a news release. 

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will lead the task force.

“The new strike force will aim to target cartels and criminal organizations operationally and financially by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow among each of the participating states,” the news release stated.

Other governors who make up the task force include:

  • Kay Ivey (AL)
  • Mike Dunleavy (AK)
  • Asa Hutchinson (AR), 
  • Ron DeSantis (FL), 
  • Brian Kemp (GA)
  • Brad Little (ID)
  • Eric Holcomb (IN)
  • Kim Reynolds (IA)
  • Larry Hogan (MD)
  • Tate Reeves (MS)
  • Mike Parson (MO)
  • Greg Gianforte (MT)
  • Pete Ricketts (NE)
  • Chris Sununu (NH)
  • Doug Burgum (ND)
  • Mike DeWine (OH)
  • Kevin Stitt (OK)
  • Henry McMaster (SC)
  • Kristi Noem (SD)
  • Bill Lee (TN)
  • Spencer Cox (UT)
  • Glenn Youngkin (VA)
  • Jim Justice (WV)
  • Mark Gordon (WY)
