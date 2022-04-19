Gov. Abbott co-leading strike force of Republican governors to combat crime at the border

Twenty-six Republican governors have come together to create a multi-state partnership aimed at combating crime at the border.

The American Governors' Border Strike Force will “disrupt and dismantle the transnational criminal organizations,” according to a news release.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will lead the task force.

“The new strike force will aim to target cartels and criminal organizations operationally and financially by increasing collaboration, improving intelligence, investing in analysis, combating human smuggling, and stopping drug flow among each of the participating states,” the news release stated.

Other governors who make up the task force include: