Gov. Abbott extends early voting period for November 3rd election

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued on Monday a proclamation extending the early voting period for the November 3rd Election by nearly a week.

Under this proclamation, early voting by personal appearance will begin on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, and continue through Friday, October 30, 2020.

The proclamation also expands the period in which marked mail-in ballots may be delivered in person to the early voting clerk’s office, allowing the delivery prior to as well as on Election Day.