Gov. Abbott readies resources as tropical depression travels through the Gulf

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott placed resources on standby on Friday along the Gulf Coast in anticipation of severe weather resulting from a Tropical Depression in the Gulf.

Tropical Depression 22 is forecast to strengthen to tropical storm or hurricane status and bring heavy rain and flooding to the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend beginning Sunday and continuing through next week.

"As this Tropical Depression continues to move through the Gulf, the State of Texas is taking necessary precautions in the event of a major impact in the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend," said Governor Abbott. "This storm has the potential to bring heavy rain and flooding, and I urge the people the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend to heed the guidance of local emergency officials and remain vigilant as this Tropical Depression strengthens."