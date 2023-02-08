Gov. Abbott sets Feb. 15 deadline for TikTok ban
Texas government agencies now have until February 15th to implement its policy to enforce the statewide TikTok ban.
This affects everyone who works for the state of Texas, and uses a government-issued smartphone, computer, or tablet.
Public universities like UTRGV have already announced TikTok bans.
