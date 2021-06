WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott signs ERCOT reform bill

KRGV File Photo

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3, legislation to reform the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and weatherize and improve the reliability of the state's power grid.

The signing will be livestreamed in this article. Can't see the video? Click here.

Texas state Sens. Kelly Hancock and Charles Schwertner and state Rep. Chris Paddie will attend.