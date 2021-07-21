x

Gov. Abbott to sign anti-fentanyl legislation

5 hours 3 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, July 21 2021 Jul 21, 2021 July 21, 2021 9:59 AM July 21, 2021 in News - AP Texas Headlines
By: KRGV Digital
File photo of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Gov. Greg Abbott is set to sign Senate Bill 768 into law during a Wednesday press conference in Houston.

SB 768 enhances criminal penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in Texas, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The press conference is set for 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed on this page and on our Facebook page.

