Gov. Abbott to sign anti-fentanyl legislation
Gov. Greg Abbott is set to sign Senate Bill 768 into law during a Wednesday press conference in Houston.
SB 768 enhances criminal penalties for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in Texas, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
