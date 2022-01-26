Gov. Abbott to visit the Valley for border security briefing

Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at a border security briefing in Weslaco with attorney generals from across the country.

Abbott will be joined by attorney generals from the states of Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and West Virginia will be in attendance.

Abbott will be joined by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw at the briefing, set for Thursday, Jan. 27 at the DPS headquarters in Weslaco.

Prior to that meeting, Paxton and the other attorney generals will meet at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg for an announcement, according to a news release from Paxton's office.