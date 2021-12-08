Gov. Abbott: TWC creates hotline for employees to report vaccine mandates at work

Photo credit: MGN Online/Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0

In a letter sent by the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas employers were reminded that they cannot impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on an employee who qualifies for an exemption for religious, personal, or medical reasons, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott.

READ THE LETTER HERE

The letter also urges employees subjected to a vaccine mandate in violation of Governor Abbott's Executive Order GA-40 to notify TWC by calling 800-939-6631 or emailing vaccine_job_loss@twc.texas.gov.

TWC will refer verified tips to the appropriate authorities for prosecution, the release stated.

"My Executive Order clearly states that no employer can mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for an employee with a religious, personal, or medical exemption,” Abbott said in a statement. “We have now created a hotline for employees to report illegal vaccine mandates in Texas. While I encourage Texans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, it will always be voluntary, and never forced, in Texas, and we are committed to ensuring Texans' livelihoods are not jeopardized by federal overreach."