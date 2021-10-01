Gov. Abbott visiting Mission next week with 10 other state governors

Governor Greg Abbott and 10 state governors will be in the city of Mission next week to hold a press conference discussing the border, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

The press conference is set for Wednesday, Oct. 6 at noon. Abbott will be joined by:

• Arizona Governor Doug Ducey

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey • Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp • Idaho Governor Brad Little

Idaho Governor Brad Little • Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds • Montana Governor Greg Gianforte

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte • Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts • Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine • Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt • South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem • Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon

The governors will also be joined by officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Military Department and the National Border Patrol Council, according to the news release.