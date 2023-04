Gov. Greg Abbott attending border sheriff’s coalition meeting in McAllen

Governor Greg Abbott will deliver remarks at the Texas Border Sheriff’s Coalition Annual Spring Cooperative Meeting on Monday in McAllen.

The Texas Border Sheriff's Coalition and the Southwestern Border Sheriff's Coalition were organized to assist sheriffs in the area, according to a news release.

The meeting is set for Monday at 1 p.m. at the Double Tree by Hilton hotel in McAllen.