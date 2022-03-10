Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss one-year anniversary of Operation Lone Star

Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver remarks regarding the one-year anniversary of his border security initiative Operation Lone Star in Weslaco on Thursday.

The roundtable discussion is expected to begin at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page and KRGV YouTube channel.

A number of state and local officials will attend the meeting, including Attorney General Ken Paxton, TDEM Chief Nim Kidd, DPS Director Steve McCraw, DPS Regional Director of the RGV Victor Escalon and Willacy County Sheriff Jose Salazar.