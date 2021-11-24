x

Gov. Greg Abbott to visit Edinburg

11 hours 47 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, November 24 2021 Nov 24, 2021 November 24, 2021 9:42 AM November 24, 2021 in News
By: Trevier Gonzalez

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in Edinburg on Wednesday. 

The governor plans to pick up tamales from Delia's prior to his visit with service members in Edinburg, according to a news release from his office. 

Abbott's visit will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page

Can't see the video? Click here

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days