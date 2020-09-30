Governor asks President Trump to approve 'major disaster declaration' for Hidalgo, Cameron counties

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to the White House on Wednesday, asking President Donald J. Trump to approve a major disaster declaration for parts of South Texas affected by Hurricane Hanna.

Abbott asked Trump for a major disaster declaration that would cover Hidalgo County, Cameron County, Willacy County, Nueces County and Kleberg County.

"In addition to Hurricane Hanna, the state of Texas is currently engaged in response efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exhausted many of the state’s resources," Abbott wrote in the letter. "These response and recovery efforts are in addition to recovery efforts for Hurricane Laura, which made landfall along the Texas-Louisiana boarder on August 27, 2020, Tropical Storm Beta and five other major disasters over the last three years. The state of Texas has had more federal disaster declarations than any other state, which does not account for the numerous state disasters that did not meet federal thresholds and requirements."