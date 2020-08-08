Governor extends COVID-19 disaster declaration for Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday extended his statewide disaster declaration for the coronavirus pandemic.

Abbott originally issued the disaster declaration on March 13. It remains in effect nearly five months later.

"Renewing this Disaster Declaration will provide communities with the resources they need to respond to COVID-19," Abbott said in a news release. "I urge Texans to remain vigilant in our fight against this virus. Everyone must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and washing your hands frequently and thoroughly. We will overcome this challenge by working together."