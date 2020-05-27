Governor says Texas Panhandle hot spot has 'turned a corner'

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) - Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says the Texas Panhandle has “turned a corner” after an coronavirus outbreak erupted around meatpacking plants. Abbott made the statement in Amarillo on Wednesday, the same day new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, returned to four-digit levels after several days in three digits. Abbott wore a mask while visiting with local officials. The number of Panhandle cases have sharply dropped since more than 700 cases were reported one day less than two weeks ago. That's why Abbott exempted the region from reopening as quickly as the rest of Texas.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.