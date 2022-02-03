x

Gracida signs for UT Dallas

2 hours 7 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, February 02 2022 Feb 2, 2022 February 02, 2022 10:31 PM February 02, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

HARLINGEN, Texas -- Harlingen High School's Chloe Gracida signed her NLI to play softball at UT Dallas.

