Grant available for McAllen businesses affected by pandemic
The city of McAllen and the McAllen Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday that a new grant is available to help bring relief to small businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a city of McAllen news release, grants up to $5,000 will be given to small businesses with revenues of less than $2 million.
Michael-Steve Ahlenius, president and CEO for McAllen Chamber says just Wednesday, 154 grants were given.
Business owners who wish to apply must be within McAllen city limits and earn revenue of $2 million or less – investment, real estate and franchise businesses will not be eligible.
Applications will be accepted through July 31.
For more information watch the video above.
