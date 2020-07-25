Gray expected to start for Rockies at Rangers

Colorado Rockies (0-1, third in the NL West) vs. Texas Rangers (1-0, fourth in the NL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rangers: Mike Minor (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies visit the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The Rangers finished 45-36 in home games in 2019. Texas averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 296 total doubles last season.

The Rockies went 28-53 away from home in 2019. Colorado pitchers had an ERA of 5.56 last season while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Joely Rodriguez: (strained lat), Rafael Montero: (elbow), Brock Burke: (shoulder).

Rockies: Peter Lambert: (elbow).

