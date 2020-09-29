Greinke, Astros to face Maeda, Twins

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (29-31, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (36-24, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Zack Greinke (3-3, 4.03 ERA) Minnesota: Kenta Maeda (6-1, 2.70 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Houston will meet on Tuesday.

The Twins are 24-7 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .427 this season. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .595 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Astros are 9-23 on the road. Houston has a collective .239 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .300.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Sano leads the Twins with 25 extra base hits and is batting .204.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 27 extra base hits and is batting .268.

INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Byron Buxton: (concussion), Josh Donaldson: (calf).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (shoulder), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.