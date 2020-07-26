Greinke expected to start as Houston hosts Seattle

By The

Associated Press



Seattle Mariners (0-2, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (2-0, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

The Astros went 56-20 in division games in 2019. Houston batted .274 as a team last season and hit 288 total home runs.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division games in 2019. Seattle hit 239 total home runs with 521 total extra base hits last year.

INJURIES: Astros: Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Mariners: Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.