Greinke expected to start for Houston against Los Angeles
Houston Astros (4-3, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (2-6, fifth in the AL West)
Anaheim, California; Saturday, 7:07 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (0-0, 8.10 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 2 strikeouts) Angels: Griffin Canning (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 7 strikeouts)
LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels play the Houston Astros on Saturday.
The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 21 total triples last season.
The Astros went 56-20 in division games in 2019. Houston averaged 9.5 hits with 3.9 extra base hits per game and 28 total triples last year.
The teams meet for the first time this season. Houston leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Andrelton Simmons: (left ankle).
Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Ryan Pressly: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (knee), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).
