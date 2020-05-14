Greyhound now requiring passengers wear face covering
Greyhound announced that starting Wednesday all passengers will be required to wear a face covering while on a company bus.
Exceptions to the rule include customers who have a medical condition, those who have trouble breathing and customers younger than two years old, according to a news release by Greyhound.
People who aren’t able to bring a mask can ask Greyhound drivers for assistance.
