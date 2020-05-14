x

Greyhound now requiring passengers wear face covering

6 hours 21 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, May 14 2020 May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020 9:46 AM May 14, 2020 in News - Local

Greyhound announced that starting Wednesday all passengers will be required to wear a face covering while on a company bus.

Exceptions to the rule include customers who have a medical condition, those who have trouble breathing and customers younger than two years old, according to a news release by Greyhound.

People who aren’t able to bring a mask can ask Greyhound drivers for assistance.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days