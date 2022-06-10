x

Greyhounds prep for state 7-on-7 tournament

3 hours 57 minutes 18 seconds ago Friday, June 10 2022 Jun 10, 2022 June 10, 2022 7:49 PM June 10, 2022 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

SAN BENITO, Texas -- San Benito Greyhounds qualified for the state 7-on-7 tournament at the end of the month.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days